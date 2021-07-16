Daily arrest log - July 15

Below are the arrests for July 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Matthew Agee, 34, was arrested on July 15 at 7:06 p.m. at 2150 Longwood Drive for domestic battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant/ Johnson County.
Nicholas Bowlin, 35, was arrested on July 15 at 4:13 p.m. at 1906 N. Jay St. for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and warrant/ petition to revoke.
Deshawn Coleman, 24, was arrested on July 15 at 12:47 a.m. at 1134 Home Ave for warrant/petition to revoke.
Jason Hardiman, 45, was arrested on July 15 at 7:53 p.m. at 408 N. Calumet St. for burglary (level 5 misdemeanor) and criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Matthew Vance, 30, was arrested on July 15 at 4:31 p.m. at 1906 N. Jay St. for the manufacturing of meth (conspiracy, level 2 felony) and possession of meth (level 3 misdemeanor).