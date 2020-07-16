Daily arrest log - July 15

Below are the arrests from July 15 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Nicholas Cooper, 37, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Center Road and 931. He was arrested on a warrant from Cass County.

Joshua Lawson, 35, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. at 1640 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony).

Elliot McAmis, 36, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. at 510 W. King St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.

Christopher Paulson, 38, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. at 416 W. Taylor St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Holly Waltz, 25, was arrested at 9:31 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 35. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Tyler Waltz, 28, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 35 and U.S. 31. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Emily Canady, 35, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Main and Homelawn streets. She was charged with operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Hamet Huertas Puma, 35, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. at 112 S. Indiana Ave. Puma was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Johnston, 27, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. at the intersection of E. Monroe and N. Delphos streets. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Jessica Sutton, 37, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. at the intersection of E. Monroe and N. Delphos streets. She was charged with assisting a criminal (level 6 felony), RLE (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and DWS with a prior suspension (class A misdemeanor).

Randy Yard II, 38, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. at 1420 E. Mulberry St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.