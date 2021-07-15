Daily arrest log - July 14

Below are the arrests for July 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Abby Causey, 58, was arrested on July 14 at 5:12 p.m. at 1018 W. Havens St. for dealing cocaine (level 4 felony), common nuisance (level 6 felony), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Cadence Causey, 25, was arrested on July 14 at 6:24 p.m. at 1018 W. Havens St. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), dealing a schedule IV substance (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of schedule II, III, IV substances (class A misdemeanor).

Chong Hannah, 34, was arrested on July 14 at 2:16 a.m. at Highland Park for neglect of a dependant (level 6 felony), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), endangerment (class A misdemeanor), and three charges of operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor and two level 6 felonies).

April Donnelly, 46, was arrested on July 14 at 3:01 p.m. at 2300 N. Phillips St. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Derek Gilbert, 32, was arrested on July 14 at 1:52 p.m. at an unspecified location within Kokomo for warrant/invasion of privacy.

Joshua Johnson, 35, was arrested on July 14 at 10:04 p.m. at 504 E. Sycamore for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and intimidation (level 5 felony).

Catrina Latimore, 28, was arrested on July 14 at 3:49 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for theft (level 6 felony).

James McGee, 54, was arrested on July 14 at 2:10 a.m. at 615 N. Washington for warrant/petition to revoke.

Phillip Miller, 24, was arrested on July 14 at 1:11 a.m. at Locke Street and State Street for criminal recklessness (level 6 felony), resisting arrest (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 5 felony), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), pointing a firearm (level 6 felony), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Olivarez III, 45, was arrested on July 14 at 6:51 p.m. at 1018 W. Havens St. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and two counts of warrant/failure to appear.

Karra Riggins, 29, was arrested on July 14 at 1:29 p.m. at Buckeye Street and Markland Avenue for warrant/neglect of a dependent.

Tamie Stoops, 59, was arrested on July 14 at 5:29 p.m. at 1018 W. Havens St. for visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Myisha Sykes, 27, was arrested on July 14 at 3:44 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for theft (level 6 felony).

Mark Turner, 52, was arrested on July 14 at 8:30 p.m. South Armstrong Street and West King Street for two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), warrant/amended warrant, warrant/failure to appear, and warrant/Miami County.

Ryan Vermillion, 42, was arrested on July 14 at 4:39 p.m. at South Bell Street and Markland Avenue for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Kassie Wright, 41, was arrested on July 14 at 11:41 a.m. at 901 James Drive. for domestic battery (level 6 felony).