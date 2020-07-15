Daily arrest log - July 14

Below are the arrests from July 14 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

William Bandy, 51, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of Echo Lane and Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe (level 6 felony), possession of a handgun with a domestic battery conviction (level 5 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), DWS with a prior suspension, and he was also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Brandy Hendrix, 42, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. at 1108 W. Monroe St. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony).

Jonathon Jones, 39, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 427 N. Market St. Apt. A. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Rayshone Jones, 18, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with theft from a building (level 6 felony), and three counts of possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Willliam Locjhart, 60, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of West Taylor Street and North Indiana Avenue. He was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Russell McCoy, 26, was arrested at 4:08 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Joseph Olivarez II, 44, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. at 1108 W. Monroe St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Sandra Perry, 38, was arrested at 10 a.m. at 427 N. Main St. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syrige or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Christopher Petty, 36, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. at the intersection of Echo Lane and Boulevard Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Kinsey Riddle, 26, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. at 1114 S. 17th St. She was charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 5 felony) and also arrested on a PTR warrant.

Jasmine Roberson, 19, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. at 427 N. Market St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Wayne Roe, 40, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. at 321 W. Mulberry St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Brycen Strong, 27, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at 2005 Olds Dr. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).