Daily arrest log - July 13

Below are the arrests for July 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Joshua Coan, 28, was arrested on July 13 at 4:10 a.m. at Home Avenue and East Boulevard for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) (class C misdemeanor).

Shane Crecelius, 32, was arrested on July 13 at 2:08 a.m. at 1503 N. Davis Road for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Brent Francis, 48, was arrested on July 13 at 1:26 p.m. at South Apperson Way and East Harrison Street for warrant/failure to return to lawful detention.

Harpreet Singh, 19, was arrested on July 13 at 3:40 p.m. for possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Nicholas Hollis, 41, was arrested on July 13 at 2:09 a.m. at 2304 N. Apperson Way for warrant/Cass County.

Raheem Polk, 25, was arrested on July 13 at 4:21 a.m. at 800 N. Dixon Road for domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Tomaj Stitts, 47, was arrested on July 13 at 4:07 a.m. at 728 S. Plate St. for warrant/petition to revoke.

Brandon Williamson, 30, was arrested on July 13 at 7:22 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road for warrant/Kentucky.

Aaron Woodard, 37, was arrested on July 13 at 1:11 a.m. at the corner of East Monroe Street and North Ohio Street for public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).