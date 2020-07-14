Daily arrest log - July 13

Below are the arrests from July 13 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ashley Cockrell, 27, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at 1017 S. Waugh St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony).

Charles Hartleroad, 49, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. at 2241 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony) and aggravated battery (level 3 felony).

Benjamin Hicks, 27, was arrested at 12:26 pm. at 1212 E. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor).

Michael McCarter Jr., 43, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at 1701 S. Union St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).

Jordan McCarty, 29, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. at 1017 S. Waugh St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).

Hogan Moss, 30, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. at 535 Bradford Dr. He was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.

Shelby Purnell, 27, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. at 1212 E. Taylor St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for PTR.

Jesse Ward, 38, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. at 1219 W. Taylor St. Ward was arrested for RLE (class A misdemeanor).