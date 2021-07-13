Daily arrest log - July 12

Below are the arrests for July 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Bugher, 42, was arrested on July 12 at 6:12 p.m. at 615 N. Washington St. for warrant/public nudity.
Jonathan Capers, 31, was arrested on July 12 at 9:55 at 215 E. Harrison St. for battery (class A misdemeanor).
Jennifer Caruso, 48, was arrested on July 12 at 5:35 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road for theft (level 6 felony). She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), cocaine (level 6 felony), meth (level 6 felony), schedule II, III, IV prescription drugs (class A misdemeanor), and paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
James Phillips, 43, was arrested on July 12 at 3:02 a.m. at 1111 S. Jay St. for warrant/noncompliance.