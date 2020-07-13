Daily arrest log - July 10 to 12

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from July 10 through July 12. All those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Eric Avery, 38, was arrested on July 10 at 2:58 p.m. at 3608 S. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Michael Bradley Jr., 47, was arrested on July 10 at 1:06 p.m. at the intersection of Woodland and Main streets. He was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor) and operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Trent Brown, 34, was arrested on July 11 at 11:26 p.m. at 624 E. 400 S. He was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.

Alexzander Castillo, 20, was arrested on July 11 at 7:23 p.m. at 1813 Columbus St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.

Timothy Coulbern, 28, was arrested on July 12 at 1:17 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mayfair Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested for a PTR warrant.

Michael Dennis, 36, was arrested on July 11 at 9:13 p.m. at 268 S. 00 EW. He was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and possession of meth (level 5 felony).

Katheryne Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on July 10 at 2:50 p.m. at 201 E. Southway Boulevard. She was arrested on warrants for hit skip and non-compliance.

Alexias Henderickson, 20, was arrested on July 12 at 4:38 a.m. at 612 Elk Dr. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol by a minor (class C misdemeanor).

Alanna Hill, 19, was arrested on July 12 at 1:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Mayfair Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

David Hoover, 44, was arrested on July 12 at 4:38 p.m. at 102 Coranada St. He was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Dwayne Jones, 51, was arrested on July 11 at 9:20 p.m. at 2103 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery (level 6 felony).

Nathaniel Long, 37, was arrested on July 10 at 11:27 a.m. at the intersection of 931 and Lincoln Road. He was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Jordan McCarty, 29, was arrested on July 12 at 12:06 a.m. at 1109 S. Main St. He was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Christopher Meyer, 31, was arrested on July 10 at 3:24 p.m. at 201 E. Southway Blvd. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and a warrant for non compliance.

David Proia, 38, was arrested on July 12 at 10:03 p.m. at 1800 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Denver Quarles, 40, was arrested on July 11 at 11:13 a.m. at 1109 S. Jay St. He was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Amanda Sullivan, 42, was arrested on July 10 at 3:47 p.m. at 314 E. Taylor St. She was arrested on a warrant for FTA.

Ashley Wallace, 27, was arrested on July 12 at 5:22 p.m. at 2980 S. Reed Road. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony), dealing meth (level 3 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 5 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Tyree Watson, 23, was arrested on July 12 at 12:23 a.m. at 512 N. Apperson Way. Watson was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor (level 4 felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (level 6 felony).

Samuel Wheeler, 22, was arrested on July 10 at 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of Carter and Ohio streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Adrianna White, 26, was arrested on July 10 at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Southway Boulevard. She was arrested on a warrant for FTA.