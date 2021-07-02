Daily arrest log - July 1

Below are the arrests for July 1. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Bastin-Jarvis, 33, was arrested on July 1 at 8:11 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).

Jaron Brown, 27, was arrested on July 1 at 4:18 p.m. at East Taylor Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with a warrant for child molesting.

Mark Johnson, 40, was arrested on July 1 at 5:35 p.m. at South Washington Street and West Park Avenue. He was charged with an out-of-state warrant.

Keirsten Long, 24, was arrested on July 1 at 9:52 p.m. at 3985 South 135 East. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Gamaliel Mailey, 45, was arrested on July 1 at 7 p.m. at 425 W. Superior St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), providing obscene material to minors (level 6 felony), and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Tamatha Saunders, 27, was arrested on July 1 at 4:27 p.m. at South Ohio Street and EastTaylor Street. She was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.

Antwan Coleman, 40, was arrested on July 1 at 12:33 a.m. at East Taylor Street and South Washington Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).

Falisha Shutt, 39, was arrested on July 1 at 3:31 a.m. at 807 W. Monroe St. She was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passenger less than 18 years old.