Daily arrest log - Jan. 30

Below are the arrests from Jan. 30 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
James Daugherty, 38, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at 2808 S. Reed Rd. He was charged with battery (class B misdemeanor), criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor), RLE (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and PI (class B misdemeanor).
Ricky Fields, 63, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. at 1720 Sussex on Berkley Road. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Ryan Groleau, 20, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. at 1525 N. Buckeye St. He was arrested on a warrant for residential entry.
Blake Johnson, 27, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. at 1900 S. Market St. He was charged with criminal recklessness (class b misdemeanor), two counts of RLE (level 6 felony), striking a law enforcement animal (class A misdemeanor), never obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on a warrant for never obtaining a license.
Dianna Miller, 50, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at 2425 Oakbrook Dr. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor)
Joseph Bogue, 27, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. at 1230 E. Firmin St. He was arrested on a PTR warrant.
Randall Chorrushi, 51, was arrested at 5:13 a.m. at 820 E. Morgan St. He was arrested on a domestic battery warrant.
Erica Hillman-Barnes, 31, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. at 1230 E. Firmin St. She was arrested on a theft warrant.
Phillip Pepper II, 39, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on an OWI warrant.
Corey Robins, 19, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. at 1816 N. Leeds St. He was chargd with minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).