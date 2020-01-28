Daily arrest log - Jan. 27

Below are the arrests from Jan. 27 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Adams, 45, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. at the intersection of Berkley and Carter streets. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Berta Flores, 67, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan and Washington streets. She was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor) and OWI (level 6 felony).
Craig Hulet, 34, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. at 396 S. 00 EW. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony).
Kevin Wicks Jr., 25, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of Tate Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested for warrants for domestic battery and possession of cocaine.
Aubrey Fye, 23, was arrested at 4:24 a.m. at 618 W. State St. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Jerald Phipps, 22, was arrested at 4:26 a.m. at 618 W. State St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).