Daily arrest log - Jan. 29

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Jan. 29. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Joel Fink, 42, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. at the intersection of McCann and Broadway streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth.
David Linkens, 62, was arrested at 3 a.m. at 1201 N. McCann St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Christopher Vest, 45, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. at 300 W. Broadway St. He was charged with DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).
Daniel Decare, 31, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. at 630 S. Locke St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Chet Fidler, 27, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of meth).
Vinessa Janovich-Parker, 28, was arrested at 11:59 p.m. at 835 E. Vaile St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Jerome McCaskill, 48, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Veronica Smith, 35, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was charged with battery on an officer (level 6 felony) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Jamar Tyler, 29, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. at the intersection of Jay and Virginia streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Raymond Walls, 46, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).