Daily arrest log - Jan. 24 to 26

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Brice Biddle, 22, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 11:04 p.m. at the intersection of Vaile Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and DWS (class A misdemeanor).
Krista Brooks, 28, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 4:20 a.m. at 318 E. Monroe St. She was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Shelby Delon, 28, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 1:15 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Travis Hensley, 39, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 3:52 a.m. at 1223 S. Ohio St. He was charged with RLE (level 6 felony), OWI (class C misdemeanor), and OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Bryce Kord, 22, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 3:22 p.m. at 1715 E. Havens St. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony).
Donald Melton, 49, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 4:38 a.m. at the intersection of Alto and Lafountain streets. He was charged with neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony) and possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor).
David Turner, 41, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 2:45 p.m. at 421 W. Taylor St. He was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony).
Emily Unger, 18, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 4:14 a.m. at 1000 S. Jay St. She was charged with minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).
Mark Watson, 24, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 12:33 a.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and also arrested on a body attachment warrant.
Brianna Williams, 20, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 12:01 a.m. at 909 N. Lindsey St. She was charged with residential entry (level 6 felony), PI (class B misdemeanor), and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).