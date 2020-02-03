Daily arrest log - Jan. 31 to Feb. 2

Below are the arrests from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Jenny Atkins, 35, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 3 a.m. at 930 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Uriah Baugh, 41, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 11:03 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. Baugh was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Zachary Brantley, 24, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 4:09 a.m. at 1304 S. Locke St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Trevor Brieger, 35, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 1:27 a.m. at 1324 W. Jefferson St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Sheyna Bitahey, 21, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 11:47 p.m. at 906 S. Clark St. She was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).
Daniel Coleman, 33, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 5:29 p.m. on U.S. 31. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Angel Cooper, 23, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 9:04 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was arrested on warrants for assisting a criminal and FTA.
Adam Crull, 30, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 12:14 p.m. at 905 S. Cooper St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Trenon Hipsher, 23, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 9:11 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and North streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Isaiah Hood, 23, was arrested on Feb. 1 at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of Markland Avenue and Park Street. He was charged with operating without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor) and OWI (level 6 felony).
Kimberly Hooper, 32, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Haven streets. She was charged with deception of legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Terry Kelly, 37, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 5:48 a.m. at 1812 N. Purdum St. Kelly was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Juvencio Lopez, 24, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 1:49 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and North streets. Lopez was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
Niki Marine, 30, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 2:34 p.m. at 219 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with deception of a legend drug (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony) and two warrants for PI.
Stan Martinez, 57, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 3:94 a.m. at 2930 Albright Road. He was arrested on a warrant for battery.
Christopher Meyer, 30, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. He was charged with DWS (class A misdemeanor).
Brian Raber, 39, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 5:42 a.m. at 1812 N. Purdum St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and IOP (class A misdemeanor).
Robert Tucker, 42, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 6:50 p.m. at 900 W. Defenbaugh. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Jolene Yard, 31, was arrested on Jan. 31 at 9:35 p.m. at 2156 E. Boulevard St. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).