Daily arrest log - Jan. 5

Below are the arrests for Jan. 5. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Harvey Lenoir, 26, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 11:15 p.m. at 2913 Sheila Drive. He was charged with domestic battery (level 5 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), and resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).
Donald Wyant, 48, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. at West Boulevard Street and South Plate Street. He was charged with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Christopher Henderson, 33, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 2:57 a.m. at 400 W. King St. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and two warrants for petition to revoke.
Daniel Marion, 41, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 12:59 a.m. at East Foster Street and Emery Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), possession of a schedule V drug (class A misdemeanor), and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor).
Brian Redman, 29, was arrested on Jan. 5 at 1:17 a.m. at 1200 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of marijuana (class C misdemeanor).