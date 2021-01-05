Daily arrest log - Jan. 4

Below are the arrests for Jan. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lindsey Bell, 37, was arrested on Jan. 4 at 11:41 p.m. at East Monroe Street and North Main Street. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).
Michael Valdez, 30, was arrested on Dec. 4 at 2 a.m. at 3511 S. Webster St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).
Justin Newcom, 27, was arrested on Jan. 4 at 12:15 a.m. at 518 Elk Drive. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).