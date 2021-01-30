Daily arrest log - Jan. 28

Below are the arrests for Jan. 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Johnson, 35, was arrested on Jan. 28 at 11:20 a.m. at 504 E. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant from Hamilton County.
Andrew Blackmore, 59, was arrested on Jan. 28 at 8:37 p.m. at 106 N. Main St. He was charged with criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor) and criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Andrew Martin, 31, was arrested on Jan. 28 at 3:29 a.m. at East Markland Avenue and North Buckeye Street. He was charged with being a habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony).