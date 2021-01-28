Daily arrest log - Jan. 27

Below are the arrests for Jan. 27. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jennifer Bryant, 44, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 2:20 a.m. at 2401 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jason Cline, 46, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 2:05 a.m. at North Main Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (class B misdemeanor).

Robert Tucker, 43, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 3 a.m. at East Vaile Street and South Crystal Street. He was charged with a warrant from Cass County and a warrant from Miami County.

Dennis Beard, 54, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 8:28 p.m. at 2900 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), and possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Brandi Bradley, 41, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 6:43 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangering a person and a warrant for criminal trespass.

Leevontay Brown, 18, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 6:50 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for battery against a public safety official, a warrant for battery by bodily waste - victim is a public safety officer, and a warrant for escape where defendant just runs away from lawful detention.

Steven Perry, 45, was arrested on Jan. 27 at 6:34 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for Scott County.