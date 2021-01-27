Daily arrest log - Jan. 26

Below are the arrests for Jan. 26. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ke’vion Gilmore, 21, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 5:21 p.m. at 3006 Matthew Drive. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor), false identity statement (class A misdemeanor), and two warrants from Marion County.
Christal Hicks, 29, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 10:46 p.m. at East Morgan Street and S.R. 931. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Kenneth Philips, 32, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 6:49 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Dustin Shively, 41, was arrested on Jan. 26, at 8:02 p.m. then at 9:39 p.m., at 1038 S. Reed Road and 1800 W. Markland Ave, respectively. He was charged with shoplifting (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant from Cass County.
Miranda Weir, 26, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 6:52 p.m. at 605 S. Bell St. She was charged with a warrant for check deception and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Melanie Williams, 35, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 11:32 a.m. at S.R. 931 and West Jefferson Street. She was charged with a warrant from Hamilton County.