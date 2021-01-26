You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Jan. 25

Below are the arrests for Jan. 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Chynna McDonald, 26, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 4:47 p.m. at 1714 S. Washington St. She was charged with a warrant for a violation of pretrial release.

Whitni Orem, 24, was arrested on Jan. 25 at 5:45 a.m. at East Carter Street and South Ohio Street. She was charged with marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

