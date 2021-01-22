Daily arrest log - Jan. 21

Below are the arrests for Jan. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Zachary Bowlin, 33, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 9:19 p.m. at 1133 S. Wabash St. He was charged with a warrant for intimidation.
Richard Kitts, 51, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 6:50 p.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.
Andray Thompson, 25, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 5:12 p.m. at East Barkdol Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant from Grant County.