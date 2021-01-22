You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - Jan. 21

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests for Jan. 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Zachary Bowlin, 33, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 9:19 p.m. at 1133 S. Wabash St. He was charged with a warrant for intimidation.

Richard Kitts, 51, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 6:50 p.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Andray Thompson, 25, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 5:12 p.m. at East Barkdol Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant from Grant County.

Tags