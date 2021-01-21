Daily arrest log - Jan. 20

Below are the arrests for Jan. 20. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Holly Mitchell, 35, was arrested on Jan. 20 at 12 a.m. at East Walnut Street and South Main Street. She was charged with possession of a legend drug (level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant for intimidation.
Anthony Sagarsee, 40, was arrested on Jan. 20 at 4 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Brandi Bradley, 41, was arrested on Jan. 20 at 7:10 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. at 1304 S. Main St. She was charged with two separate counts of criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).
Benjamin Brock, 34, was arrested on Jan. 20 at West Markland Avenue and South Park Road. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class A misdemeanor).
Brian Catt, 39, was arrested on Jan. 20 at 2:32 p.m. at 3011 Vinton Circle. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant with petition to revoke.