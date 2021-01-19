Daily arrest log - Jan. 15 to 18

Below are the arrests for Jan. 15 to Jan. 18. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jasmine Bolen, 28, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 2:58 a.m. at S.R. 931. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Cody Boller, 31, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 8 a.m. at 2438 N. Buckeye St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Andre Boston, 40, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 8:20 p.m. at South Home Avenue and North Apperson Way. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Arlene Clay, 57, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 11:15 p.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Washington Street. He was charged with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

James Currin, 28, was arrested on Jan. 18 at 9:39 p.m. at 1025 S. Elizabeth St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Dasedric Dowling, 46, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 1:49 p.m. at 125 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant from Marion County.

Eric Eddington, 47, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 11:29 p.m. at West Sycamore Street. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

McKenzie Howey, 25, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 11:29 p.m. at Magnolia Drive and West Carter Street. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Marie Hurley, 33, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 6:10 p.m. at 1304 N. Reed Road. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Chris Jackson, 27, was arrested on Jan. 18 at 8:05 p.m. at East North Street and North Bell Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Devin Johnson, 27, was arrested on Jan. 15 at 2:57 p.m. at East Taylor Street and South Jay Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for failure to appear, and a warrant from Hamilton County.

Terry Kelly, 38, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 2:11 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (class A misdemeanor) and two warrants for failure to appear.

Marthan Lewis, 25, was arrested on Jan. 18 at 5:40 p.m. at North Washington Street and East Gano Street. He was charged with two warrants for petition to revoke.

Gregory Malone, 37, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:16 a.m. at North Reed Road and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor).

Michael Medaris, 31, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:44 a.m. at 5126 Clinton Dr. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), public intoxication (class B misdemeanor), and possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).

Joseph Martin Jr., 43, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 12:55 a.m. at West Monroe Street and North Wabash Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Jermaine Nix, 19, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 3:08 p.m. at 3980 S. Reed Road. He was charged with dealing marijuana (level 6 felony) and possession of marijuana (level 6 felony).

Jacob Ohleyer, 25, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 1:55 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and two warrants for petition to revoke.

Matthew Powell, 36, was arrested on Jan. 15 at 11:20 p.m. at 1723 N. Leeds St. He was charged with a warrant for possession of a scheduled drug.

John Silas III, 31, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 4:51 a.m. at West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Amanda Smith, 38, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 11:55 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Dion Smith, 18, was arrested on Jan. 18 at 3:35 a.m. at 102 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Jamais Stewart, 21, was arrested on Jan. 17 at 6:41 a.m. at 3123 Crooked Stick Drive. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Marquise Webb, 27, was arrested on Jan. 18 at 8:19 p.m. at East Lordeman Street and North Jay Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Jeremiah Young, 23, was arrested on Jan. 16 at 4 a.m. at 721 N. Philips St. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), two counts of resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony and class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), and endangerment (class A misdemeanor).