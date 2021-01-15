Daily arrest log - Jan. 14

Below are the arrests for Jan. 14. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brandon Dewitt, 41, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 10:48 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft/shoplifting (class A misdemeanor).

Jerry Groleau, 42, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 3:57 p.m. at 400 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

David Jackson, 31, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at 400 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and a prior conviction for possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia (class A misdemeanor).

Jake Koon, 42, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 10:05 p.m. at 1223 W. Mulberry St. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), being a habitual traffic violator (level t6t felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Brian Miller, 36, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 6:15 p.m. at 210 N. Market St. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class B misdemeanor).

Amanda Parks, 37, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. at 708 S. Brandon St. She was charged with a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

Ralph Stroup, 43, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 8:27 p.m. at 2354 Westdale Court. He was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Cody Hubbard, 33, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 4:13 a.m. at East North Street and North Faith Road. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Tasha Lees, 32, was arrested on Jan. 14 at 4:41 a.m. at 1500 N. Market St. She was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).