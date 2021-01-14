Daily arrest log - Jan. 13

Below are the arrests for Jan. 13. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christopher Blevins, 42, was arrested on Jan. 13 at 6:53 p.m. at 2600 N. Washington St. He was charged with a warrant for body attachment.
Brandon Jewell, 25, was arrested on Jan. 13 at 10:02 a.m. at 3120 N. Washington St. He was charged with driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years (class A misdemeanor), operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor), leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor), and a warrant from Miami County.