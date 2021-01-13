Daily arrest log - Jan. 12

Below are the arrests for Jan. 12. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Emily Arslain, 27, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 3:53 p.m. at 208 W. Elm St. She was charged with a warrant for theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
Christine Hall, 35, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. at North Korby Street and West Richmond Street. She was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Colton Hipsher, 25, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 6:16 p.m. at 425 W. Superior St. He was charged with a warrant from Cass County.
Darrell Johns, 44, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 8:44 p.m. at 701 Elk Drive. He was charged with domestic battery/simple assault (class A misdemeanor) and communication/intimidation (level 6 felony).
Dion Jones, 35, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 8:51 p.m. at North Korby Street and West Richmond Street. He was charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Elizabeth Miller, 29, was arrested on Jan. 12 at 4:06 a.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. She was charged with a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.