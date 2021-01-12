Daily arrest log - Jan. 11

Below are the arrests for Jan. 11. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ashley Bagwell, 34, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 3:25 a.m. at 421 E. North St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), visiting a common nuisance- controlled substances (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Susan Bradley, 35, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 3:17 a.m. at 421 E. North St. She was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), visiting a common nuisance - controlled substances, paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Andrew Clark, 28, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 3:21 a.m. at 421 E. North St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), visiting a common nuisance- controlled substances-paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Nicholis Tarrant, 35, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 2:26 a.m. at 421 E. North St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic needle (level 6 felony), visiting a common nuisance - controlled substances, paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Julian Anderson, 33, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 7:24 p.m. at West Lincoln Road and S.R. 931. and was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class B misdemeanor) and a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Briana Majors, 33, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 5:04 p.m. at 1234 E. Sycamore St. She was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Destiny McClain, 21, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 11:34 p.m. at South Lafountain Street and West Lincoln Road. She was charged with operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Scott Parks, 37, was arrested on Jan. 11 at 11:45 p.m. at West Monroe Street and North McCann Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 5 felony).