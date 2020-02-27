Daily arrest log - Feb. 26

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Feb. 26. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kain Burthay, 27, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. at 719 W. Markland Ave. Burthay was arrested on warrants for theft, counterfeiting, false informing, and escape.
Brian Catt, 38, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. at 719 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Jacob Maine, 33, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. at 3801 S. Reed Road. He was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and a warrant for non-compliance from work release.
Jeffery Smith, 50, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of Buckeye and Elm streets. He was arrested on warrants for failure to register as a sex or violent offender, escape, RLE, and possession of a handgun without a license.
Raymond Wilcox, 38, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. at 719 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony).