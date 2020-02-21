Daily arrest log - Feb. 20

Below are the arrests from Feb. 20 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Dennis Brown, 57, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. at the intersection of Apperson and Havens. He was arrested for an OWI warrant.
Adriane Burr, 32, was arrested at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Mulberry streets. She was arrested on two warrants for operating without ever obtaining a license.
Khrista Cunningham, 29, was arrested at 9 p.m. at 5002 Mohawk Dr. She was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).