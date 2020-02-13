Daily arrest log - Feb. 12

Below are the arrests from Feb. 12 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Brittany Causey, 21, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. She was arrested on two warrants for criminal confinement and a warrant for battery.
Adam Colburn, 34, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. at 1322 S. Elizabeth St. He was charged with domestic battery in the presence of a child (level 6 felony), strangulation (level 6 felony), interference in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor), and two warrants for possession of methamphetamine.
Jonah Gill, 30, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. at 2824 S. Washington St. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).
Montrell Baker, 27, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of Park and Defenbaugh streets. He was charged with marijuana cultivation (class B misdemeanor), and DWS with a prior suspension (class A misdemeanor).
Devontize Phillips, 29, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. at 700 S. Plate St. He was charged with false informing (class a misdemeanor) and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).
Chase Williams, 19, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. at 1620 W. Defenbaugh St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).