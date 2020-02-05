Daily arrest log - Feb. 4

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Feb. 4. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Olajuwon Hall, 36, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. at 1039 ½ N. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent.
Kinsey Riddle, 26, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. She was charged the possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a conversion warrant.
Kylee Riddle, 27, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Jason Roberts, 40, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and DWS (class A misdemeanor).