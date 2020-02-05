editor's pick featured

Daily arrest log - Feb. 4

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Cuffs

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Feb. 4. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

Olajuwon Hall, 36, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. at 1039 ½ N. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for nonsupport of a dependent.

Kinsey Riddle, 26, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. She was charged the possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a conversion warrant.

Kylee Riddle, 27, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).

Jason Roberts, 40, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. at 911 S. Washington St. He was charged with possession of a narcotic drug (level 6 felony) and DWS (class A misdemeanor).

Tags