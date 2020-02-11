Daily arrest log - Feb. 10

Below are the arrests from Feb. 10 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Ronnie Bradfield, 33, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. at 615 N. Washington St. He was arrested for possession of meth (level 5 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and two warrants for false informing.
Amy Clark, 45, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. at 611 E. Tate St. She was arrested on two warrants for possession of a syringe and another for possession of meth.
Tanava Dickerson, 36, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. at 1412 N. Bell St. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Rodney Doss, 55, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. at 1412 N. bell St. He was charged with possession of marijuana with a prior conviction (class A misdemeanor) and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (level 6 felony).
Katie Hilderbrand, 29, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. at 2400 W. Sycamore St. She was arrested for prescription fraud (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and a warrant.
Paula Mashburn, 48, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. at 1412 N. Bell St. She was arrested on warrants for dealing a scheduled substance and dealing meth.
Everett Phipps, 58, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. at 214 E. King St. She was arrested on warrants for operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II drug with priors, operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II drug in the body, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II substance, and causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I/II substance.
Richard Riffell, 51, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. at 1044 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), intimidation (level 6 felony), and interfering in reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).
Melissa Rivelli, 45, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. at 2400 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with prescription fraud (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Mariquise Webb, 26, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan Street and Apperson Way. He was charged with driving while suspended with a prior suspension (class A misdemeanor).
Brooklan Wheeler, 25, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. at 722 W. Foster St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony) and also arrested on a warrant for possession of cocaine.