Daily arrest log - Feb. 27

Below are the arrests from Feb. 27 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Trae Bline, 25, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. at 520 E. Gerhart St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Andrew Duke, 33, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. at 1507 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with battery (class B misdemeanor), robbery (level 5 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), body attachment, and a warrant for possession of a lookalike.
Taylor Johnson, 26, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. at 2407 N. Union St. Johnson was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Phillip Achenbach, 21, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. at the intersection of Center and Kimberly streets. HE was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).
Tamara Brooks, 49, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. at 407 E. Wheeler St. She was arrested on a PI warrant.
Cameron Faxon, 31, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. at 220 N. Union St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Britney McCool, 32, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. at 4901 Algonquin St. She was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief.