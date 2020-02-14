Daily arrest log - Feb. 13

Below are the arrests from Feb. 13 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Kevin Jackson, 49, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. at 1827 S. LaFountain St. He was arrested on two warrants for criminal trespass.
Annalicia Morelock, 32, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft-shoplifting (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), two counts of possession of a schedule substance (class A misdemeanor), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Charles Payton Jr., 39, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. at 2966 E. Heritage Dr. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Jennifer Smith, 44, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft with a prior unrelated conviction (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).