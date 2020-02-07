Daily arrest log - Feb. 6

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Feb. 6. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Belen Fuertes, 38, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. at 608 S. Brandon St. Belen was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Uriah Levy, 30, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. at 529 Elk Dr. He was arrested on two warrants for aggravated battery, two warrants for criminal confinement, and another warrant for PI.
Juan Piceno, 38, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. at 608 S. Brandon St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).