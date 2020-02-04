Daily arrest log - Feb. 3

Below are the arrests from Feb. 3 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Steven Cooper Jr., 37, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. at 1005 N. Apperson Way. He was arrested on a domestic battery warrant.
Cody Long, 23, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio and Jefferson streets. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), possession of a synthetic drug (class A misdemeanor), and OWI (level 6 felony).
Carl Miller, 24, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was arrested on warrants for theft and theft of a firearm.
Miles Ollis, 18, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. at 908 E. Gerhart St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
James Rayn, 22, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. at 2418 N. Calumet St. He was arrested on warrants for domestic battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ivee Smith, 18, was arrested at 12:34 p.m. She was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Ryan Turner, 32, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. at 702 W. Monroe St. He was arrested on a warrant for conversion.
Mason Coen, 18, was arrested at 3:54 a.m. at 1708 Cadillac Dr. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor).