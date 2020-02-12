Daily arrest log - Feb. 11

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department from Feb. 11. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
James Bowlin, 30, was arrested at 11:58 p.m. at 1135 S. Wabash St. He was arrested on two warrants for maintaining a common nuisance.
Belinda Harris, 28, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. at 1323 S. Locke St. She was arrested on two warrants for criminal trespass.
Michael Laird, 42, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. at 1807 St. Louis Dr. He was charged with reckless driving (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).
Stephen Seaton, 26, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor) and RLE (class A misdemeanor).
Carrie Sparks, 37, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. at 2301 W. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft with a prior unrelated conviction (level 6 felony).
Christopher Kimmel, 58, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. at the intersection of 300 N. and SR 931. He was charged with OWI with a prior conviction (level 6 felony).
Stacy Swisher, 43, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. at 900 S. Washington St. She was charged with OWI (class C misdemeanor).