Daily arrest log - Feb. 18

Below are the arrests from Feb. 18 by Kokomo Police Department. All those charged are innocent until proven guilty.
Roy Alford, 52, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with PI (class C misdemeanor), never obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), hit/skip (class B misdemeanor), and OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Jennifer Goble, 43, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. at 1200 N. Main St. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).
Andre Goodman, 42, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Union streets. He was charged with possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Amanda Hentgen, 31, was arrested at 9:03 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. She was arrested on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Joshua Hentgen, 31, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. He was arrested on a warrant for carrying a handgun without a license.
Robert Hernly, 30, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), and warrants for possession of marijuana and altering a scene of death.
Tara Lewis, 32, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), theft (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor), and also arrested on three warrants for possession of a syringe and another for escape.
Nichole Timoschuk, 31, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
April White, 42, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. at 2620 N. Washington St. She was arrested on two body attachment warrants.
Richardo Young, 27, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. at the intersection of Indiana and Taylor streets. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Taylor Booher, 28, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. at 2210 N. Webster St. She was charged with maintaining a common nuisance (level 6 felony) and possession of meth (level 6 felony).
Jordan Grimes, 34, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. at 522 Reynolds Drive. Grimes was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Kayla Grimes, 28, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. at 522 Reynolds Drive. She was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Michael Hall, 47, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. at 2210 N. Webster St. He was charged with visiting a common nuisance (class A misdemeanor) and a warrant for theft.