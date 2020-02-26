Daily arrest log - Feb. 24 to 25

Below are the arrests from Feb. 24 and 25 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Benjamin Armstrong, 47, was arrested on Feb. 24 at 6:04 p.m. at 3500 S. Lafountain St. He was arrested on warrants for domestic battery, criminal recklessness, criminal confinement, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.
Ricky Barnes Jr., 26, was arrested on Feb. 24 at 10:26 p.m. at 800 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Timothy Gabbard, 30, was arrested on Feb. 25 at 4:12 a.m. at the intersection of Armstrong and Gano streets. He was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and also arrested on an FTA warrant.
Dustin Grant, 32, was arrested on Feb. 25 at 12:40 p.m. at 1101 N. Korby St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Kayla Jarvis, 36, was arrested on Feb. 24 at 3:19 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).