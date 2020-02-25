Daily arrest log - Feb. 22 to 23

Below are the arrests from Feb. 22 to 23 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Adam Crull, 30, was arrested at 905 S. Cooper St. on Feb. 22 for a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Harry Fondots Jr., 57, was arrested at 611 S. Washington St. on Feb. 23for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Steven France, 37, was arrested on Feb. 22 for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant.
Gerald Griffits, 45, was arrested at 1500 N. Phillips St. on Feb. 22 for domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Tabitha Henry, 40, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 611 S. Washington St. for domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).
Demone Mattison, 45, was arrested on Feb. 22 at 953 E. North St. for a warrant for a lookalike with priors form Tippecanoe County and a warrant for possession of a lookalike from Tippecanoe County.
Christy Miller, 42, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 800 S. Bell St. for a warrant for possession of methamphetamine from Cass County.
Jeremy Thomas, 31, was arrested on Feb. 22 at 1901 S. Goyer Road for a warrant for domestic battery.
Jason Wines, 42, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 1920 E. Markland Ave. for possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), a warrant for possession of methamphetamine from Carrol County, and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia from Carrol County.
James Wright, 39, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 901 James Drive for domestic battery (level 6 felony).
Tawon Wright, 37, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 1234 N. Morrison St. for RLE (level 6 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), operating without ever obtaining a license (class A misdemeanor), and OWI with priors (level 6 felony).