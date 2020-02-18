Daily arrest log - Feb. 14 to 17

Below are the arrests by Kokomo Police Department for Feb. 14 through Feb. 17. All those arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
Cheryl Adamson, 39, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 4:54 p.m. at 1606 Rank Parkway. She was charged with theft with priors (level 6 felony).
Anthony Benedict, 26, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 12:12 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 26. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and DWS with priors (class A misdemeanor).
Amanda Bogue, 32, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 10:05 p.m. at 900 E. Gerhart St. She was arrested on warrants for possession of a narcotic drug and criminal confinement.
Randy Caudill, 38, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 4:54 p.m. at 1606 Rank Parkway. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
Tristin Elrod, 23, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 2:15 a.m. at 1602 S. Plate St. She was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).
Raymond Fasani, 20, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 2:52 a.m. at the intersection of Gano and Washington streets. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and minor in possession of alcohol (class C misdemeanor).
Alexis Hattabaugh, 29, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 5:07 p.m. at 3812 Alameda Blvd. She was arrested on warrants of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a controlled substance.
Terra Hedges, 20, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 12:54 a.m. at 500 N. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Alec Hewitt, 26, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 12:15 a.m. at 1100 S. Webster St. He was arrested on a warrant for hit-skip.
Devon Inabinet, 26, was arrested on Feb. 18 at 12:54 a.m. at the intersection of Vaile Street and Reed Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Kevin Jones, 39, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 12:53 p.m. at 1622 N. Lafountain St. He was arrested on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Michelet Joseph, 25, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 7:58 p.m. at 622 W. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and also arrested on a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Kenneth Land, 50, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 7:03 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Melissa Mendenhall, 38, was arrested on Feb. 14 at 10:50 p.m. at 2426 N. Jay St. She was arrested on a body attachment warrant.
Jose Meza, 36, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 11:16 p.m. at the intersection of North and Washington streets. He was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Ronald Miller, 52, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 12:05 a.m. at 2331 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with PI (class B misdemeanor).
April Moore, 34, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 7:55 p.m. at 1037 S. Reed Road. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).
Keith Moore, 40, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 4:44 p.m. at 2812 Alameda Blvd. He was arrested on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Jacob Oleyer, 24, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 8:41 p.m. at 804 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on a theft warrant.
Bethany Ray, 21, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 1:02 a.m. at 700 Grove Ave. She was arrested on a battery warrant.
Justin Record, 32, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 6:34 a.m. at 1024 S. Cooper St. He was arrested on a warrant for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Kyler Vaile, 23, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 4:57 a.m. at 314 S. Courtland Ave. Vaile was charged with OWI (class A misdemeanor).
Brooke Williams, 25, was arrested on Feb. 17 at 7:58 p.m. at 622 W. Taylor ST. She was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and also arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Harry Young, 26, was arrested on Feb. 16 at 11:38 a.m. at 913 W. Elm St. He was arrested on warrants for DWS with priors and domestic battery.
Ricky Wininger, 30, was arrested on Feb. 15 at 2:23 p.m. at 1929 N. Washington St. He was arrested on warrants for possession of a syringe and criminal confinement.