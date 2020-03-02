Daily arrest log - Feb. 28 to March 1

Below are the arrests from Feb. 28 through March 1 by Kokomo Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Michael Adams, 43, was arrested on March 1 at 3:55 a.m. at 1235 S. Waugh St. He was arrested for RLE (class A misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and warrants for battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation.
Douglas Bitner, 56, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 2:52 a.m. at 1930 N. Morrison St. He was arrested for sub/drug paraphernalia (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and warrants for dealing meth.
Jay Darlin, 58, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 11:33 a.m. at MM 165 on U.S. 31. He was arrested for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and warrants for possession of a controlled substance.
Seth Davis, 25, was arrested on Feb. 29 at 1:41 a.m. at 322 N. Main St. He was arrested on a warrant.
Ryan Ennis, 38, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 6:47 a.m. at 1201 N. Indiana St. He was charged with RLE (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Elizabeth Field, 25, was arrested on March 1 at 3:22 a.m. at 928 E. Laguna St. She was arrested on a warrant for DWS with a prior conviction in the past 10 years.
Katheryne Gonzalez, 30, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 10:53 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was arrested on warrants for possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, and OWI endangering a person.
Daniel Harrison, 21, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 6:35 p.m. at 2444 N. Webster St. He was arrested for battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty (level 6 felony), domestic battery with a deadly weapon (level 5 felony), aggravated battery (level 3 felony), RLE (class A misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony), and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).
Brandon Long, 29, was arrested on March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Phillips St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), false informing (class B misdemeanor), and also arrested on warrants for theft.
Teresa Long, 49, was arrested on March 1 at 3:37 p.m. at the intersection of West Tate and North McCann streets. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).
Christopher Meyer, 31, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 11:09 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was arrested on warrants for DWS with a prior conviction in the past 10 years and theft with a prior conviction.
Jordan Rawlins, 23, was arrested on Feb. 29 at 10:10 p.m. at 1905 Sheila Dr. Rawlins was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor).
Zachary Shutt, 26, was arrested on Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. at 1303 N. Reed Road. He was charged with OWI with endangerment (class A misdemeanor) and OWI with a prior conviction (level 6 felony).
Christopher Smith, 42, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 4:11 p.m. at 1930 N. Morrison St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Morgan Smith, 32, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 4:20 p.m. at 1930 N. Morrison St. Smith was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of meth (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).
Brendon Vyain, 33, was arrested on Feb. 29 at 9 p.m. at 100 N. Main St. He was charged with PI by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).
Jeremy Weems, 25, was arrested on March 1 at 7:50 p.m. at 2700 N. Washington St. He was arrested on warrants for possession of meth.
Trevor Williams, 28, was arrested on Feb. 29 at 4:14 a.m. at 715 E. Taylor St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).