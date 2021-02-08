Daily arrest log - Feb. 5 to 7

Below are the arrests for Feb. 5 to 7. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Korine Abernathy, 41, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 10:18 a.m. at 1527 Home Ave. She was charged with burglary (level 5 felony) and criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Arnold, 25, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 10:50 p.m. at 701 W. Boulevard St. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor), strangulation (level 6 felony), confinement (level 6 felony), intimidation (class A misdemeanor), and interfering in the reporting of a crime (class A misdemeanor).

Cody Johnson-Butts, 29, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 2:40 p.m. at 3512 Southlea Drive. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility (class C misdemeanor).

Trevor Eldridge, 28, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 10:37 p.m. at 533 S. Reed Road. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Tristin Elrod, 24, was arrested at 4:04 a.m. at North Delphos Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Antonitte Ewing, 32, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 10:10 a.m. at East Center Road and S.R. 931. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Robin Gaston, 53, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 7:44 p.m. at 1402 N. Jay St. She was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.

Jerry Gold, 63, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 8 a.m. at 315. N. Delphos St. He was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Bethany Green, 32, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 1:35 a.m. at 4020 Liberty Ct. She was charged with unlawful use of 911 service (class A misdemeanor).

Dmariyae Horton, 24, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 6:57 p.m. at East State Street and South Union Street. He was charged with a warrant for failure to appear.

Phillip Lopez, 43, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 10:05 a.m. at East Center Road and S.R. 931. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Kevin McKinney, 39, was arrested on Feb. 7 at 5:42 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with three warrants for failure to appear.

Jamais Stewart, 21, was arrested on Feb. 6 at 4:10 a.m. at 215 E. Harrison St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (level 6 felony) and operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Jeremiah Thomas, 19, was arrested on Feb. 5 at 10:54 p.m. at East Vaile Avenue and South Diamond Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony) and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).