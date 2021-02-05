Daily arrest log - Feb. 4

Below are the arrests for Feb. 4. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Timothy Mimms Jr., 33, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 4:33 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for a no-contact order.

Robert Patton, 39, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 4:54 a.m. at 2808 S. Reed Road. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.

Perry Field, 27, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 6:31 p.m. at 1422 E. Taylor St. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash (class A misdemeanor).

Stephanie Ford, 36, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 4:55 p.m. at 1315 E. Hoffer St. He was charged with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Elizabeth Matias, 26, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 6:36 p.m. at 1422 E. Taylor St. She was charged with false informing (class A misdemeanor) and unlawful use of 911 (class A misdemeanor).

Anthony Martin, 31, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 3:24 p.m. at East Tate Street and North Jay Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), two counts of resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (class A misdemeanor), a warrant for petition to revoke, and a warrant for failure to appear.

Heather VanMeter, 41, was arrested on Feb. 4 at 9:26 a.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.