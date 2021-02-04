Daily arrest log - Feb. 3

Below are the arrests for Feb. 3. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Ronnie Bertrand, 36, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 2:02 a.m. at 818 N. Apperson Way. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), and a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Cody Butts-Johnson, 29, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 2:40 a.m. at Arrow Street and Arrow Boulevard. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor).

Christopher Lewis, 26, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 3:40 a.m. at West Monroe Street and South Ohio Street. He was charged with a warrant from Grant County.

Cedric Tyler, 33, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 1:51 a.m. at East Elm Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Allen Walker, 42, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 1:25 a.m. at 900 S. Waugh St.

Keidra Carter, 29, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 8:41 a.m. at East Virginia Avenue and South 17th Street. She was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Timothy Freeman III, 19, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 2:45 p.m. at 1042 S. Home St. He was charged with a warrant for pre-trial release.

Rodrick Mosley, 30, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 9:55 p.m. at 700 E. Firmin St. He was charged with a warrant for criminal mischief.

Jacob Waldman, 36, was arrested on Feb. 3 at 11:15 p.m. at Peace Pipe Drive and Council Ring Boulevard. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor) and operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).