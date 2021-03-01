Daily arrest log - Feb. 26 to 28

Below are the arrests for Feb. 26 to 28. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jerry Banks Jr., 46, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 2:43 a.m. at South Apperson Way and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Farrah Causey, 44, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 6:50 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Sandra Cook, 27, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 3:51 a.m. at 5001 Council Ring Boulevard. She was charged with endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Bradley Dowden, 25, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 11:50 p.m. at 706 S. Armstrong St. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

William Epperly, 63, was arrested on Feb. 26 at 6:37 p.m. at North Phillips Street and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Stephen Ferguson, 69, was arrested on Feb. 26 at 8:15 a.m. at East Superior Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with HTV (level 6 felony).

Brittany Fraley, 28, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 9:30 p.m. at 2828 S. Reed Road. She was charged with theft (level 6 felony), a prior for theft (level 6 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (level 4 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Terri Hughes, 31, was arrested on Feb. 26 at 12:07 a.m. at East Superior Street and North Apperson Way. She was charged with possession of a legend drug or precursor (level 6 felony).

Logan Lewis, 34, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 8:58 p.m. at 2080 S. Reed Road. He was charged with theft (level 6 felony), manufacturing methamphetamine (level 3 felony), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 5 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and two warrants from Noble Co.

Dylan Manton, 22, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 11:21 p.m. at West Havens Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

James Mitchell, 67, was arrested on Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at West Sycamore Street and Kingston Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Lakesia Nenedjian, 28, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 4:03 p.m. at South Goyer Road. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Earl Perrigen Jr, 46, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 8:12 p.m. at South Plate Street and East State Street. He was charged with manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine (level 2 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony).

Yves Pierre, 31, was arrested on Feb. 26 at 8:14 p.m. at South Washington Street and Virginia St. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

William Quaglio, 46, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at East Vaile Street and South Plate Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Michael Shepard, 34, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at 1132 N. Phillips St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Marcelius Thomas, 31, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 1 a.m. at North Apperson Way and East Morgan Street. He was charged with a warrant from Clinton County.

Michael Valdez, 31, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 1:36 a.m. at 3511 S. Webster St. He was charged with invasion of privacy (class A misdemeanor).

Tiyeanna Waston, 19, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 6:50 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Nash Whitaker, 24, was arrested on Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m. at I.N. 931 and East Sycamore Street. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor).

Carrie Williams, 39, was arrested on Feb. 27 at 4:08 a.m. at East Vaile Street and South Jay Street. She was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).