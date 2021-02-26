You have permission to edit this article.
Daily arrest log - Feb. 25

Below are the arrests for Feb. 25. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Phillip Cooper, 39, was arrested on Feb. 25 at 2:10 p.m. at 100 S. Union St. He was charged with a prior for theft (level 6 felony).

