Daily arrest log - Feb. 23

Below are the arrests for Feb. 23. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Amari Anderson, 20, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 8:45 a.m. at 1020 S. Delphos St. He was charged with a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

Marquis Herron, 19, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at 623 S. Berkley Road. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Alexis James, 19, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at 1015 S. Jay St. She was charged with a warrant for obstruction of justice.

Chevy Owens, 43, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 5:02 p.m. at 1250 S. Cooper St. He was charged with a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury for a person under 14.

Dion Smith Jr., 18, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 12:23 p.m. at 701 S. Berkley Road. He was charged with a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

Kevonte Tyler, 22, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

Sherman Washington, 23, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 11:36 a.m. at 2501 S. Berkley Road. He was charged with a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Lamont Coates, 46, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 4:13 a.m. at East Spraker Street and North Jay Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Alexa Roberts, 21, was arrested on Feb. 23 at 1:48 a.m. at North Washington Street and East Wheeler Street. She was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).