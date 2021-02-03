Daily arrest log - Feb. 2

Below are the arrests for Feb. 2. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Micah Books, 34, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 3:15 a.m. at 1203 W. Jackson St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), theft (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of cocaine (level 6 felony), and a warrant from Miami County.

Joshua Butler, 42, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 7:38 p.m. at 1042 S. Indiana Ave. He was charged with domestic battery (class A misdemeanor).

Danny Clingaman, 61, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 3:47 p.m. at 1800 W. Markland Ave. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Wesley Everling, 39, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 7:45 p.m. at South Bell Street and East Harrison Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class A misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Glenn Desiree, 26, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 7:36 p.m. at 1042 S. Indiana Ave. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor).

Benjamin Johnson, 33, was arrested on Dec. 2 at 4:13 p.m. at 1901 S. Park Road. He was charged with a warrant from Hamilton Co.

Algin White, 35, was arrested on Feb. 2 at 8:56 a.m. at 1907 W. Sycamore St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke.