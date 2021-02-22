Daily arrest log - Feb. 19 to 21

Below are the arrests for Feb. 19 to 21. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Martin Landrum, 28, was arrested on Feb. 19 at 1:41 a.m. at South Delphos Street and East Foster Street. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Brandon Anderson, 31, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 10:50 p.m. at South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor).

Ronald Abney, 61, was arrested on Feb. 19 at East Monroe Street and North Apperson Way. He was charged with battery against a public safety official (level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Rhiannon Bowley, 21, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 6:15 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. She was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Demyrah Byers, 24, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 2:15 a.m. at South Washington Street and West Markland Avenue. She was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and a warrant from Tipton County.

Tyrone Cannon, 47, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 1:14 a.m. at 3200 S. Reed Road. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Dusty Chapel, 35, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 7:09 p.m. at 1030 E. Broadway St. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Shea Greene, 33, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 3:44 a.m. at Kentucky Drive and Cartwright Drive. He was charged with operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor).

Wesley Hughes, 40, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 5:23 p.m. at 1216 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Zeppelin King, 33, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 4:40 p.m. at 1920 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony), a prior for theft (level 6 felony), and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Audra Mack, 44, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 12:45 a.m. at 3200 S. Reed Road. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor), and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor).

Kerry Mike, 36, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 8:40 p.m. at Cartwright Drive and East Center Road. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor).

Brett Patton, 49, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 2:26 a.m. at East North Street and North Locke Street. He was charged with obstruction of justice (level 6 felony).

Alfredo Remigio-Becerril, 32, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 2:20 a.m. at East Hoffer Street and South Plate Street. He was charged with a prior for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Jacob Spence, 27, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 1156 South 17th Street. He was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine (level 6 felony).

Demon Varnado, 43, was arrested on Feb. 21 at 12:22 p.m. at West Gano Street and North Main Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), reckless driving (class C misdemeanor), a prior for driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor), operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more (class A misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated- endangerment (class A misdemeanor).

Carlton Wilson, 52, was arrested on Feb. 20 at 4:50 a.m. at 3500 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.